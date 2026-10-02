Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Improves In August

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's retail sales growth improved for the first time in six months in August, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.

The value of retail sales rose 5.6 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 4.5 percent increase in July. Sales have been rising since May 2025.

Sales of consumer durables logged a double-digit growth of 14.0 percent annually in August, and demand for jewelry, watches, clocks, and valuable gifts was 11.9 percent higher. Supermarket sales grew 2.1 percent, and there was a 1.9 percent increase in the sale of food, alcoholic drinks, and tobacco, excluding the same in supermarkets.

On the other hand, sales at department stores were 2.6 percent lower, and fuel sales plunged 11.7 percent.

Data showed that online retail sales, which account for 8.7 percent of the total value of retail sales, advanced 9.9 percent compared with August 2025.

The growth in volume of retail sales improved to 2.9 percent from 2.4 percent.