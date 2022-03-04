|
04.03.2022 13:48:51
Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows In January
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's retail sales rose at a softer pace in January, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday.
The retail sales volume rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in January, after a 4.3 percent growth in December.
The value of retail sales increased 4.1 percent annually in January, after a 6.1 percent rise in the preceding month.
Sales value of jewelry, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts rose 7.1 percent annually in January. Sales of clothing, footwear and allied products increased 6.6 percent and those of other consumer goods grew 8.1 percent.
Sales for fuels and department stores increased by 16.9 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.
"However, the figure has yet to fully reflect the impact of the fifth wave of local epidemic and the further tightening of anti-epidemic measures in the more recent period," a government spokesman said.
