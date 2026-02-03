Hong Kong Retail Sales Rise In December

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong retail sales value increased in December, driven by higher sales of jewelry and valuable gifts, the Census and Statistics Department said Tuesday.

The retail sales value grew 6.6 percent year-on-year in December, following November's 6.5 percent rise.

Online sales accounted for 8.8 percent of the total retail sales value. The value of online retail sales grew 30.9 percent from the last year to HK$3.1 billion.

Further, data showed that the volume of retail sales moved up 5.1 percent from a year ago in December, which was faster than the 4.4 percent rise in November.

In the fourth quarter, total retail sales value moved up 1.2 percent from the prior quarter, while sales volume dropped 0.4 percent.

For 2025 as a whole, the value of total retail sales increased by 1.0 percent in value and remained at a similar level in volume compared with 2024.

Looking ahead, improving local consumption sentiment underpinned by robust economic growth momentum, together with continued vibrant growth in inbound visitors, will continue to be favourable to retail businesses, a government spokesman said.