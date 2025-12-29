Hong Kong Trade Deficit Widens In November

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's trade deficit widened in November, the Census and Statistics Department said on Monday.

The visible trade deficit rose to HK$48.5 billion in November from HK$43.4 billion in the previous year. The deficit was equivalent to 9.4 percent of the value of imports. In October 2025, the trade deficit totaled HK$39.95 billion. Data showed that annual growth in exports improved to 18.8 percent from 17.5 percent in October. At the same time, imports growth softened to 18.1 percent from 18.3 percent a month ago.

A government spokesman said sustained moderate global economic growth and persistent demand for electronic-related products will underpin Hong Kong's merchandise trade growth in the near term.

"The government will continue its ongoing effort to enhance economic and trade ties with different markets, and stay vigilant to the developments of various uncertainties in the external environment," spokesman added.