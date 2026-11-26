(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's foreign trade deficit decreased significantly in October from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The trade shortfall narrowed to HK$19.3 billion in October from HK$40.0 billion in the same month last year. In September, the trade balance showed a deficit of HK$46.3 billion.

Exports grew 65.6 percent year-on-year in October, and imports grew 56.2 percent.

A visible trade deficit of HK$19.3 billion, equivalent to 2.5 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in October 2026, the agency said.

The strong growth in exports was driven by continued strong growth in exports of AI-related electronic products.

Exports to Mainland China climbed 65.4 percent compared with the previous year, and total shipments to Asia expanded 66.1 percent. Within the Asian region, exports to Taiwan grew the most at 198.3 percent, followed by Singapore with a 98.9 percent increase.

Apart from destinations in Asia, shipments to the USA and Mexico grew by 105.2 percent and 258.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, imports from Korea jumped by 225.9 percent, and those from Vietnam grew by 118.6 percent. The country imported 103.5 percent more from India.

"Looking ahead, robust global AI investment and related demand will continue to support Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance," a government spokesman said.

Nonetheless, close monitoring in focus for external uncertainties like developments in international trade and technology policies, risks associated with the rapid expansion of global AI investment, and evolving geopolitical tensions warrants, the spokesperson added.