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28.05.2026 14:05:28

Hong Kong Trade Gap Widens In April

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's trade deficit increased notably in April from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The trade shortfall rose to HK$29.5 billion in April from HK$16.0 billion in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the deficit narrowed sharply from HK$89.1 billion in March.

The annual growth in exports was 42.9 percent in April, and imports surged by 44.4 percent. The overall growth in exports was driven by ongoing robust global demand for AI-related electronics products. 

A visible trade deficit of HK$29.5 billion, equivalent to 8.4 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in April 2026, the agency said.

Exports to Mainland China were 40.7 percent higher compared to last year. Total outflows to Asia as a whole expanded 43.7 percent. Within this, exports to Singapore grew the most by 126.3 percent, followed by Thailand with an 84.7 percent rise.

Apart from destinations in Asia, shipments to Switzerland and the United Kingdom grew by 153.7 percent and 88.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, imports from Korea jumped by 117.4 percent, and those from India expanded by 104.1 percent. The country imported 80.5 percent more from the United Kingdom.

"Looking ahead, resilient global demand for AI-related electronic products should provide continued support to Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could pose a salient risk in the near term through disrupting supply chains, driving up transport costs, and undermining global demand."

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