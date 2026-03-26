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26.03.2026 10:08:08

Hong Kong Trade Gap Widens In February

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's trade deficit increased notably in February from a year ago as imprts grew faster than exports, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The trade shortfall rose to HK$64.2 billion in February from HK$36.3 billion in the same month last year. In January, the trade balance showed a deficit of HK$14.1 billion.

Exports climbed 24.7 percent year-on-year in February, and imports surged by 29.9 percent.

A visible trade deficit of HK$64.2 billion, equivalent to 13.6 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in February 2026, the agency said.

Exports to Mainland China were 21.9 percent higher compared to last year. Total outflows to Asia as a whole expanded 23.4 percent. Within this, exports to Malaysia grew the most by 121.9 percent, followed by Singapore with a 69.8 percent rise.

Apart from destinations in Asia, shipments to Switzerland and the Netherlands increased by 78.9 percent and 68.3 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, imports from the United Kingdom jumped by 230.6 percent, and those from India surged by 130.8 percent.

"Looking ahead, global demand for AI-related electronic products should remain vibrant, rendering support to Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance," a government spokesman said.

"Yet, uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook has increased markedly of late amid the heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East."

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