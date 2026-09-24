Hong Kong Trade Gap Widens Sharply In August

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's foreign trade deficit increased markedly in August from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The trade shortfall rose to HK$71.2 billion in August from HK$25.4 billion in the same month last year. In July, the trade balance showed a deficit of HK$4.9 billion. Moreover, this was the largest trade shortfall since March.

Exports grew 53.0 percent year-on-year in August, and imports surged 60.0 percent.

A visible trade deficit of HK$71.2 billion, equivalent to 9.6 percent of the value of imports of goods, was recorded in August 2026, the agency said.

Exports to Mainland China were 61.2 percent higher compared to last year. Strong global demand for artificial intelligence-related electronic products drove the export growth, with outflows to nearly all major markets rising sharply.

Regional trade patterns showed significant increases across Asia. Exports to Mainland China climbed 61.2 percent compared with the previous year, while total shipments to Asia expanded 59.2 percent. Within the Asian region, exports to Malaysia grew the most at 101.7 percent, followed by Vietnam with an 83.3 percent increase.

Apart from destinations in Asia, shipments to the USA and Mexico increased by 64.2 percent and 68.8 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, imports from Korea jumped by 265.8 percent, and those from the United Kingdom grew by 111.6 percent. The country imported 107.7 percent more from India.

"Looking ahead, sustained global demand for AI-related electronic products is expected to continue to support Hong Kong's merchandise trade performance in the near term," a government spokesman said.

"Nonetheless, given the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and continued protectionist trade measures among major advanced economies, the external environment remains uncertain and warrants close monitoring."