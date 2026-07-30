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30.07.2026 15:29:50
Hungarian GDP Maintains 1.7% Growth In Q2
(RTTNews) - Hungary's economy expanded at a stable pace in the second quarter, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent in the June quarter from last year, the same as in the previous quarter. The economy has been expanding since the second quarter of 2025.
The industrial sector continued to contribute positively to the growth in GDP, while agriculture slowed it. However, the growth was mainly driven by services, within which especially professional, scientific, technical, and administrative activities.
On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the annual economic growth slowed slightly to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent.
Quarterly, GDP advanced 0.4 percent after rising 0.8 percent in the March quarter.
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