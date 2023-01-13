|
Hungarian Industrial Production Growth Slows To 0.8%
(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production growth eased in November as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose a working day adjusted 0.8 percent yearly in November, after a 5.0 percent growth in October, as estimated.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production increased 0.5 percent in November, after a 5.9 percent gain in the preceding month, in line with the initial estimate.
Production in the majority of the manufacturing subsections lowered, while manufacturing of electrical equipment grew the most, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally, and working-day adjusted by 0.7 percent in November, following a 3.6 percent drop in the preceding month, as initially estimated.
