Hungary Central Bank Leaves Key Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Hungary's central bank maintained its benchmark interest rates on Tuesday, as policymakers assessed that inflation risks are adequately managed by the current base rate, which results from the bank's cycle of base rate hikes.

The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank decided to leave the base rate unchanged at 13.00 percent, in line with economists' expectations.

The previous change in the rate was a 125 basis points hike in September.

Citing high inflation, the central bank had raised the key interest rate in every policy session since June last year.

The central bank also left the overnight deposit rate and the one-week collateralized loan rate unchanged at 12.50 percent and 25.00 percent, respectively.

On October 14, the MNB took extraordinary measures to support the weakening forint after Prime Minister Viktor Orban urged the finance minister and the central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy to curb inflation that hit a 26-year high in September.

The central bank had raised the upper bound of the interest rate corridor, leaving the base rate unchanged at 13.0 percent. The monetary council also hiked the overnight collateralised lending rate by 950 basis points to 25.0 percent and suspended the one-week collateralised loan with immediate effect.

The bank reiterated on Tuesday that it is committed to meet foreign currency liquidity needs of energy imports in coming months.

The central bank said it stands ready to intervene using every instrument in its monetary policy toolkit to ensure market stability in addition to its primary objective of price stability.

By maintaining the current 13 percent level of the base rate, the central bank affirmed that it is adequate to manage fundamental inflation risks.

With the real interest rate turning positive, slowing domestic demand in 2023 is expected to reduce inflation, the bank said.

Consumer price inflation had exceeded 20.0 percent in September for the first time since 1996. Inflation has remained above the target range of 2-4 percent since March 2021.

The bank also relied on domestic demand, which is expected to be the main contributor to growth throughout this year.

As per the bank's projections, Hungary's GDP is expected to grow by 3.0-4.0 percent in 2022, by 0.5-1.5 percent in 2023, and by 3.5-4.5 percent in 2024.

Looking ahead, the consumer price index may average between 13.5-14.5 percent in 2022, while domestic inflation will decrease slowly in the first half of 2023, and then more significantly from the middle of the year, the MNB said.

Tight monetary conditions will be maintained over a prolonged period, which will ensure that inflation expectations are anchored and the inflation target is achieved in a sustainable manner, the bank said in a statement.