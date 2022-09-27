27.09.2022 14:18:48

Hungary Central Bank Lifts Rate By 125 Bps

(RTTNews) - Hungary's central bank lifted its benchmark rate at a sharper-than-expected pace on Tuesday.

The Monetary Council, led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, hiked the base rate by 125 basis points to 13.00 percent from 11.25 percent. The overnight deposit rate was increased by 125 basis points to 12.50 percent and both the overnight and one-week collateralised lending rates were raised by 125 basis points to 15.50 percent.

The central bank has raised the key interest rate in every policy session since June last year.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zins- und Konjunktursorgen im Fokus: ATX in Rot -- DAX fällt unter 12.000 Punkte -- Asiens Börsen mit Verlusten
Der ATX gibt am Mittwoch deutlich nach. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht kräftige Abgaben. Die Börsen in Asien präsentieren sich am zur Wochenmitte in Rot.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen