Hungary Construction Output Falls In June

(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction output declined for the first time in thirteen months in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Construction output contracted 8.1 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 8.5 percent rise in May. Further, this was the first decrease since May 2021.

Among the main groups, civil engineering work logged a double-digit fall of 11.7 percent, and construction of buildings slid 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction output fell 5.2 percent in June, after recovering strongly by 6.0 percent in the prior month.

