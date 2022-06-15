|
15.06.2022 14:03:40
Hungary Construction Output Growth Eases Further
(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction output growth eased for the second straight month in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.
Construction output rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, much slower than the 10.5 percent growth in March. Output has been rising since May 2021.
Among the main groups, civil engineering works grew 11.4 percent annually in April, while construction of buildings dropped 1.2 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, construction output decreased 5.9 percent monthly in April, following a 5.7 percent fall in the previous month.
