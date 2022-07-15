15.07.2022 10:22:47

Hungary Construction Output Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction output growth accelerated for the first time in three months in May, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Construction output advanced 9.9 percent year-on-year in May, well above the 3.2 percent gain in April. Output has been rising since May 2021.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings logged a double-digit growth of 12.0 percent annually in May, and civil engineering works grew 7.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction output recovered strongly by a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent from April, when it fell by 5.9 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen