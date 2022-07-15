Hungary Construction Output Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction output growth accelerated for the first time in three months in May, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Construction output advanced 9.9 percent year-on-year in May, well above the 3.2 percent gain in April. Output has been rising since May 2021.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings logged a double-digit growth of 12.0 percent annually in May, and civil engineering works grew 7.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, construction output recovered strongly by a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent from April, when it fell by 5.9 percent.