Hungary Construction Output Increases In February

(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction output grew sharply in February led by growth in building activity and civil engineering, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Construction output grew 42.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.3 percent increase in December. Output rose for the tenth month in a row.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings gained 56.2 percent and the civil engineering works output increased 20.0 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output rose 13.3 percent monthly in February, after a 6.6 percent drop in the previous month.

