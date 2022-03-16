Hungary Construction Output Rises For The Ninth Month

(RTTNews) - Hungary's construction output rose for the ninth straight month in January, but the pace of growth slowed sharply, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Construction output rose 3.3 percent year-on-year in January, after a 29.0 percent growth in December.

Among the main groups, construction of buildings declined 0.4 percent, while the civil engineering works output increased 12.9 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the construction output declined 6.3 percent monthly in January, after a 5.4 percent rise in the previous month. Construction output dropped for the first time in five months.