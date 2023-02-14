Hungary Economic Growth Eases Sharply To 0.4% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hungary's economic growth eased markedly in the final quarter of 2022 due to a significant downturn in the agriculture sector, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 0.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, much slower than the previous quarter's 4.0 percent increase.

Further, this was the slowest rate of growth since the current sequence of growth started in the first quarter of 2021.

On an adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth also moderated to 0.8 percent in the December quarter from 3.8 percent in the June quarter.

The overall expansion in the fourth quarter was mainly attributed to industry and market services, while a considerable downturn in agriculture slowed the growth, the agency said.

Compared to the previous quarter, GDP fell an adjusted 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, following a 0.7 percent decline in the preceding three-month period. It was the second consecutive contraction.

The economic performance was 4.6 percent higher in 2022 compared to the previous year.