Hungary GDP Grows More Than Estimated In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hungary's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product advanced 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter from last year, following an upwardly revised 0.7 percent rise in the third quarter. In the flash estimate, the rate of growth was also 0.7 percent.

The expenditure breakdown showed that household final consumption expenditure grew 2.7 percent, and government expenditure rose notably by 8.4 percent. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation fell 1.0 percent due to weaker investments in construction. The balance of external trade as a whole worsened the economic performance by 3.1 percent as exports rose only 0.5 percent, while imports were 5.2 percent higher.

On an adjusted basis, GDP rose 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter versus 0.7 percent growth in the previous quarter.

Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy expanded 0.2 percent after remaining stagnant in the third quarter, as estimated.

In 2025, the performance of the economy was 0.4 percent higher compared to 2024, confirming the initial estimate.