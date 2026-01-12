12.01.2026 11:12:53

Hungary Industrial Output Falls 5.4%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in November, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The volume of industrial production fell an unadjusted 5.4 percent annually in November, faster than the 2.7 percent fall a month ago.

Among the manufacturing subsections, the significant decrease was observed in the manufacture of transport equipment, as well as in the production of electrical equipment. Meanwhile, the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products, and food products, beverages, and tobacco products grew from last year.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial output also contracted 5.4 percent annually in November versus a 2.7 percent drop in October.

On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 2.0 percent in November, reversing a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 2
11.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
10.01.26 KW 2: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.01.26 KW 2: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX tiefer -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt im Montagshandel ab, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht zulegt. An den Märkten in Fernost dominierten am Montag die Bullen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen