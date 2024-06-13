Hungary Industrial Output Grows As Estimated In April

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production rebounded strongly, as initially estimated in April, the latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The volume of industrial production expanded 6.4 percent year-over-year in April, reversing a 10.4 percent decrease in the prior month. Further, this was the strongest growth since September 2022.

Production increased in the majority of the manufacturing subsections, with the largest growth in the manufacture of food products, beverages, and tobacco products, the agency said.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial output contracted 2.4 percent annually in April versus a 3.1 percent fall a month ago.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped 0.7 percent in April, slower than the 3.1 percent fall in the previous month, as estimated.