Hungary Industrial Output Growth Confirmed At 6.7%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in three-and-a-half years as initially estimated in March, the latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The volume of industrial production surged an unadjusted 6.7 percent annually in March, reversing a 0.9 percent decrease in February. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since September 2022, when production jumped 12.3 percent.

The manufacture of transport equipment, which represents a 26 percent share in total manufacturing, grew 3.7 percent annually in March.

Production of computer, electronics, and optical products logged a sharp expansion of 22 percent, and that of electrical equipment advanced by 11.4 percent.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial production climbed 3.7 percent, in contrast to a 0.9 percent fall in the prior month, as estimated.

Monthly, industrial output rebounded 3.1 percent in March versus a 0.7 percent decrease in the prior month, confirming the preliminary report.