Hungary Industrial Output Growth Improves As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production growth improved as initially estimated in July, latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 6.6 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 4.8 percent rise in June. That was in line with flash data published on September 7.

The largest positive contribution came from the manufacture of electrical equipment, the statistical office said.

Manufacturing production grew 3.7 percent from last year, while the energy industry logged significant output growth of 29.0 percent.

Production in the mining and quarrying sector was 5.4 percent higher compared to a year ago.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 4.0 percent in July from 1.5 percent in June.

Monthly, industrial production advanced 1.1 percent from June, when it rose by 0.7 percent. The latest figures match flash data.