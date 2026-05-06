Hungary Industrial Output Growth Strongest Since September 2022

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in three-and-a-half years, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The volume of industrial production surged an unadjusted 6.7 percent annually in March, reversing a 0.9 percent decrease in February. Moreover, this was the quickest growth since September 2022, when production jumped 12.3 percent.

The manufacture of computer, electronic, and optical products, electrical equipment, food products, beverages, and tobacco products grew significantly, while the manufacture of transport equipment slightly rose, the agency said.

On a working-day-adjusted basis, industrial production climbed 3.7 percent, in contrast to a 0.9 percent fall in the prior month.

Monthly, industrial output rebounded 3.1 percent in March versus a 0.7 percent decrease in the prior month.