13.05.2022 12:08:56
Hungary Industrial Production Growth Eases As Estimated
(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production increased at a softer pace in March, as initially estimated, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 4.2 percent annually in March, as estimated, after a 4.8 percent growth in February.
The industrial production volume increased an unadjusted 3.6 percent yearly in March, as initially estimated.
The majority of the manufacturing sub-sections contributed to the growth in March, while manufacturing of transport equipment registered a strong decline.
On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.1 percent in March, as estimated, after the 1.9 percent growth in the preceding month.
