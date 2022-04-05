05.04.2022 13:24:27

Hungary Industrial Production Growth Eases In February

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production increased for the fourth consecutive month in February, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 7.1 percent rise in January.

The industrial production volume increased a non-adjusted 4.5 percent yearly in February, after an 8.9 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected a 2.5 percent rise.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections rose in February, the manufacture of transport equipment declined slightly. The manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, and food products, beverages and tobacco increased.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.6 percent in February, after a 2.0 percent increase in the preceding month.

