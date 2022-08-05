|
Hungary Industrial Production Growth Improves
(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production growth accelerated in June, after easing in the previous month, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Industrial production climbed a working-day adjusted 4.8 percent year-over-year in June, faster than the 3.4 percent rise in May, which was the weakest growth in six months.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production growth eased sharply to 1.5 percent in June from 9.4 percent in May.
The largest positive contribution came from the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products.
Meanwhile, the production of transport equipment, as well as the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products increased to a lesser degree in June.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.6 percent in June, following a 1.4 percent decline in the preceding month.
