Hungary Industrial Production Growth Improves As Estimated

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial output growth accelerated as initially estimated in April, final figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in April, following a 4.2 percent rise in March. That was in line with flash data published on June 8.

Without adjustments, volume of industrial production rose at a slower pace of 3.1 percent annually in April, after a 3.6 percent gain in the prior month. The latest figures match flash data.

The majority of sub-sectors contributed positively to overall production in April, but the manufacture of transport equipment registered a sharp annual fall.

On a monthly basis, industrial production dropped a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.6 percent in April, faster than the 0.2 percent decrease in March. That was also in line with the previous estimate.