12.08.2022 18:01:22
Hungary Industrial Production Increases As Estimated
(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production increased in June as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 4.8 percent year-over-year in June, following a 3.4 percent rise in May, as estimated.
On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.5 percent in June, as initially estimated.
Decline was recorded in majority of the manufacturing subsections and at the same time volume of production rose in the largest weight representing subsections at the highest rate in the manufacturing of electrical equipment, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.6 percent in June, following a 1.4 percent growth in the preceding month, as estimated.
