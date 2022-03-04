Hungary Industrial Production Increases In January

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production rose for the third straight month in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 7.1 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.6 percent rise in December.

The industrial production volume increased 8.9 percent yearly in January. Economists had expected a 6.3 percent rise.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.9 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent drop in the preceding month.