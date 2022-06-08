|
08.06.2022 11:49:51
Hungary Industrial Production Rises In April
(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production growth improved in April after easing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 4.7 percent annually in April, following a 4.2 percent rise in March. In February, output grew 4.8 percent.
The industrial production volume increased an unadjusted 3.1 percent yearly in April, after a 3.6 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had expected a 5.3 percent gain.
The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in March, while the manufacture of transport equipment declined.
On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.6 percent in April, following a 0.2 percent decline in the preceding month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Abgaben -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Sitzung mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich in Rot aus dem Handel
Der heimische Leitindex präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der DAX bewegte sich ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. An den US-Börsen kam es zu Verlusten. Asiens Aktienmärkte gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.