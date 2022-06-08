Hungary Industrial Production Rises In April

(RTTNews) - Hungary's industrial production growth improved in April after easing in the previous month, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 4.7 percent annually in April, following a 4.2 percent rise in March. In February, output grew 4.8 percent.

The industrial production volume increased an unadjusted 3.1 percent yearly in April, after a 3.6 percent gain in the previous month. Economists had expected a 5.3 percent gain.

The majority of the manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in March, while the manufacture of transport equipment declined.

On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.6 percent in April, following a 0.2 percent decline in the preceding month.