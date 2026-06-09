Hungary Inflation Eases To 1.8% In May

(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation moderated for the first time in three months in May, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in May, slower than the 2.1 percent rise in April. The expected inflation rate was 2.3 percent.

Food inflation softened to 0.5 percent from 1.5 percent. Costs for consumer durable goods grew at a slower rate of 2.4 percent versus 2.7 percent in April, while services inflation rose to 4.3 percent from 4.0 percent. Data showed that fuel and power costs continued to fall by 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after rising 0.4 percent in April.

Data also showed that core inflation slowed to 2.0 percent in May from 2.2 percent in the prior month.