Hungary Inflation Eases To 2.1%, Lowest Since March 2018

(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation moderated more-than-expected in January to the lowest level in nearly eight years, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in January, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in December. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 2.4 percent.

Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since March, when prices rose 2.0 percent. The inflation rate is below the central bank's medium-term target of 3.0 percent.

Core inflation also softened to 2.7 percent from 3.8 percent a month ago.

Inflation based on food slowed to 1.3 percent from 2.6 percent, and the annual price growth in fuel and power eased to 6.2 percent from 8.9 percent. Similarly, costs for services grew at a slower pace of 5.0 percent versus 6.8 percent in December.

On a monthly comparison, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent after a 0.1 percent slight increase in December.