Hungary Inflation Eases To 3.0%, Lowest Since January 2021

(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation slowed in September to the lowest level in more than three-and-a-half years, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Thursday.

Consumer prices climbed 3.0 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 3.4 percent rise in August. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 3.1 percent.

The latest inflation was the weakest since January 2021, when prices had risen 2.7 percent.

With this, the inflation has now fallen back to the central bank's target of 3.0 percent.

However, core inflation rose to 4.8 percent from 4.6 percent a month ago.

The annual price growth in clothing slowed to 3.3 percent from 4.5 percent, while utility costs dropped sharply by 5.0 percent due to cheaper costs for natural and manufactured gas and electricity. Meanwhile, food price inflation accelerated to 3.7 percent from 2.4 percent.

On a monthly comparison, consumer prices dropped 0.1 in September versus a flat change a month ago.