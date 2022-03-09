Hungary Inflation Highest Since August 2007

(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased to the highest level since mid-2007 in February, led by higher prices for food and fuel.

The consumer price index rose 8.3 percent year-on-year in February, following a 7.9 percent increase in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. Economists had expected an 8.1 percent rise.

Price for food grew 11.3 percent annually in February and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 8.2 percent. Prices for consumer durable and services grew by 8.3 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.1 percent in February, after a 1.4 percent increase in the prior month.

Core consumer prices rose 8.1 percent annually in February. Economists had forecast a rise of 7.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI increased 1.3 percent in February.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 8.4 percent annually in February and gained 1.1 percent from the prior month.