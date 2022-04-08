|
08.04.2022 12:46:18
Hungary Inflation Increases In March
(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased in March, led by higher prices for food, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
The consumer price index rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 8.3 percent increase in February. Economists had expected an 8.7 percent rise.
Price for food grew 13.0 percent annually in March and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 7.0 percent. Prices for consumer durable and services grew by 16.1 percent and 6.0 percent, respectively.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.0 percent in March, after a 1.1 percent increase in the prior month.
Core consumer prices rose 9.1 percent annually in March. Economists had forecast a rise of 8.5 percent.
On a monthly basis, the core CPI increased 1.1 percent in March.
The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 8.6 percent annually in March and rose 1.0 percent from the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.