Hungary Inflation Rises Slightly To 1.3%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased somewhat in August after easing to the lowest level in nine-and-a-half years, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

Consumer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-on-year in August after rising 1.2 percent in July, which was the weakest inflation rate since November 2016.

Food prices declined for the second straight month by 1.4 percent, and prices for clothing and footwear logged an annual decrease of 0.2 percent. The deflation in fuel and power remained stable at 4.3 percent, while services inflation rose to 5.0 percent from 4.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.2 percent in August versus a 0.1 percent fall in the prior month.

Data also showed that core inflation edged higher to 2.0 percent in August from 1.9 percent in July.