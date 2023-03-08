Hungary Inflation Slows Marginally To 25.4%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased slightly as expected in February amid a slowdown in food and utility prices, though it remained strong overall, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, increased 25.4 percent year-on-year in February after a 25.7 percent rise in January.

The core inflation also edged down to 25.2 percent from 25.4 percent in the previous month. That was in line with economists' forecast.

Food price inflation moderated somewhat to 43.3 percent from 44.0 percent in January. The annual price growth for electricity, gas, and other fuels softened to 49.0 percent from 52.4 percent.

Prices for consumer durables and alcoholic beverages and tobacco climbed by 12.6 percent and 18.8 percent, respectively. Service charges gained 11.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in February, slower than the 2.3 percent rise in the prior month. The core CPI rose 1.1 percent from January, when they increased by 1.8 percent.