|
23.08.2024 12:25:32
Hungary Jobless Rate Falls To 4.2%
(RTTNews) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased slightly during the May-July period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent in May-July from 4.3 percent in April-June.
In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.0 percent.
The number of unemployed persons declined to 209,900 in the May-July period from 215,300 in the previous three months.
Meanwhile, the employment rate remained stable at 65.1 percent.
During July, the unemployment rate in the country was 4.2 percent, the same as in June.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerJackson Hole im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen legen vor dem Wochenende kräftig zu. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien fanden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.