28.05.2026 15:24:56

Hungary Jobless Rate Falls To 4.5%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased during the February to April period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.5 percent in February to April, down from 4.7 percent in the January to March period. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was 4.4 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 218,500 compared to 226,400 in the previous three-month period.

Data showed that the employment rate edged down to 64.9 percent from 65.0 percent.

During April, the unemployment rate remained stable at 4.5 percent.

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