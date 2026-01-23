23.01.2026 09:53:21

Hungary Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 4.4%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's unemployment rate held steady during the October-December period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.4 percent in October-December, the same as in September to November. In the corresponding period last year, the jobless rate was also 4.4 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 213,100 in the October-December period from 216,200 in the previous three months.

Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped to 65.0 percent from 65.2 percent.

During December, the unemployment rate in the country was also 4.4 percent, unchanged from the last two months.

