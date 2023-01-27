|
27.01.2023 12:04:50
Hungary Jobless Rate Rises To 3.9%
(RTTNews) - Hungary's unemployment rate increased marginally during the October to December period, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
The unemployment rate rose to 3.9 percent in October-December from 3.8 percent in September-November.
In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 3.7 percent.
The number of unemployed persons increased to 188,900 in the October-December period from 183,800 in the previous three months.
The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, was 11.0 percent in the three months that ended December.
The employment rate fell marginally to 64.3 percent in October-December from 64.4 percent in the prior month.
The number of employed decreased to 4.891 million in the three months to December from 4.897 million in the November quarter.
Data also showed that the monthly unemployment rate advanced to 3.9 percent in December from 3.8 percent in November.
