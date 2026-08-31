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31.08.2026 10:36:01
Hungary Producer Prices Rise 1.0% In July
(RTTNews) - Hungary's producer prices increased for the first time in three months in July, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.
The producer price index climbed 1.0 percent yearly in July, reversing a 0.4 percent fall in June.
Domestic output prices grew 2.5 percent from last year, and non-domestic output prices rose 0.3 percent.
Within domestic output prices, a 1.7 percent price rise occurred in manufacturing and a 3.4 percent rise observed in the energy industry, the agency said.
On a monthly basis, industrial producer prices rose 1.4 percent in July.
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