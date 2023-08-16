16.08.2023 15:18:42

Hungary Q2 GDP Contracts 2.4%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's economy shrank for the second straight quarter in the three months ending June, and at a faster pace, preliminary data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Gross domestic product fell an unadjusted 2.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, following a 0.9 percent rise in the previous quarter.

Further, the economy has now entered a technical recession in the June quarter. The latest rate of contraction was the steepest since the third quarter of 2020.

On an adjusted basis, GDP decreased 2.2 percent in the second quarter versus a 1.1 percent decline in the previous quarter.

The largest contributors to the decrease in economic performance were industry and market services, mainly transportation and storage as well as wholesale and retail trade, the agency said.

Compared to the previous quarter, the Hungarian economy contracted an adjusted 0.3 percent in the second quarter, following a 0.4 percent decline in the preceding three-month period.

