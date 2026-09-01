Hungary Q2 GDP Growth Confirmed At 1.7%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's economic growth remained stable as initially estimated in the second quarter, the latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

On an unadjusted basis, gross domestic product grew 1.7 percent in the June quarter from last year, the same as in the previous quarter. That was in line with the flash data published on July 30. The economy has been expanding since the second quarter of 2025.

The expenditure breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure of households grew 4.5 percent, and general government spending was 2.0 percent higher. Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation declined 6.3 percent as investment volumes in both construction and machinery and equipment contracted.

Net export demand was not favorable as imports grew 6.3 percent amid only a 1.8 percent growth in exports.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, the annual economic growth slowed to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent.

Quarterly, GDP advanced 0.5 percent after rising 0.8 percent in the March quarter. In the flash estimate, the expansion was 0.4 percent.