Hungary Retail Sales Growth Remains Stable At 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Hungary's retail sales expanded at a steady pace in January, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales climbed 3.5 percent yearly in January, the same as in the previous month. Sales have been rising since February 2024.

The volume of sales of non-food products grew 4.7 percent annually, faster than the 4.4 percent growth in December. Meanwhile, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco grew at a slower pace of 1.2 percent, and automotive fuel sales rose by 5.7 percent.

Sales via mail order and the internet, which account for 9.8 percent of total retail sales, surged 14.0 percent from last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.5 percent in January.