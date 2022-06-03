|
03.06.2022 11:16:18
Hungary Retail Sales Growth Slows In April
(RTTNews) - Hungary's retail sales increased at a softer pace in April, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.
Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 15.8 percent yearly in April, after a 16.7 percent rise in March.
Sales of food, drinks and tobacco increased 7.1 percent annually in April and non-food products rose 15.4 percent. Sales of automotive fuels grew 37.3 percent.
The volume of retail sales rose 15.7 percent year-on-year in April.
The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.1 percent of all retail sales and involving wide range of goods, fell by 4.2 percent yearly in April, the agency said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: Wall Street letztlich im Abwärtssog -- ATX geht stärker ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt leichter -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Der ATX zog am Freitag an, wogegen es für den deutsche DAX abwärts ging. An der Wall Street war die Stimmung getrübt. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.