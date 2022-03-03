|
Hungary Retail Sales Growth Slows In January
(RTTNews) - Hungary's retail sales rose at a softer pace in January, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.
Retail sales rose a calendar-adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in January, after a 6.3 percent increase in December.
Sales of food products rose only 0.1 percent annually in January. Sales of non-food products increased 6.4 percent and those of automotive fuel gained 10.7 percent.
The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 9.9 percent of all retail sales, grew 8.2 percent yearly in January, the agency said.
On a non-adjusted basis, retail sales rose 4.5 percent annually in January, after a 6.7 percent increase in the previous month.
