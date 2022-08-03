03.08.2022 11:46:43

Hungary Retail Sales Growth Slows In June

(RTTNews) - Hungary's retail sales rose at a softer pace in June, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent yearly in June, after a 10.9 percent growth in May.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco decreased 0.3 percent annually in June, while those of non-food products rose 2.5 percent. Sales of automotive fuels grew 23.6 percent.

Without adjustments, the volume of retail sales rose 4.1 percent year-on-year in June after a 12.0 percent increase in the previous month.

The volume of mail order and internet retailing, which accounted for 8.3 percent of all retail sales and involves a wide range of goods, rose by 5.9 percent yearly in June, the agency said.

