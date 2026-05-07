Hungary Retail Sales Growth Strongest Since May 2022

(RTTNews) - Hungary's retail sales expanded at the quickest pace in nearly four years in March, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.

Retail sales climbed a calendar-adjusted 8.2 percent yearly in March, faster than the 3.8 percent growth in the prior month. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since May 2022, when sales surged 11.1 percent.

The acceleration in growth in March was mainly driven by a 20.6 percent jump in sales of automotive fuel. The annual sales growth in non-food products quickened to 8.4 percent in March from 5.0 percent in February, and that in food products improved somewhat to 2.6 percent from 2.2 percent.

The volume of online retail sales were 10.0 percent higher in March compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 1.9 percent at the end of the first quarter.